'Automatic tyre detection' for MotoGP 2017

21 December 2016
"A new system will enable automatic detection of the tyres riders are using and make that information available to all riders and teams as well as TV broadcasters"
The Grand Prix Commission has announced the following modifications to the MotoGP tyre rules, effective from the 2017 season.

The most significant change is the introduction of a system that will automatically detect the type of tyre each rider is using. This will help address complaints that the coloured markings on the side of the tyre are too difficult for fans and media to see...

Automatic Detection of Tyre Types
In collaboration with Michelin and the MotoGP class manufacturers a new system will be implemented that will enable automatic detection of the tyres that riders are using and make that information available to all riders and teams as well as to the TV broadcasters.

The tyre detection is made by means of wireless technology. The information is then fed to the unified ECU and routed to the track timing system which reports via an updated version of the unified software.

Tyre Allocations
To address the issue of a perceived disadvantage affecting riders who progress from QP1 to QP2, the two riders involved will now be able to choose an additional soft specification rear slick tyre. The total number of tyres available to such riders remains unchanged.

Addendum – Tyre Allocations
In the information released concerning decisions of the Grand Prix Commission in Madrid, held on the 2nd of December, it was stated that the maximum number of wet and dry track tyres remains unchanged.

This was incorrect. The maximum number of wet weather tyres has been changed to five front and six rear. (Race Direction can still approve an additional allocation of one extra front and rear tyres when all free practice and qualifying is held in wet conditions).




mrfill

December 21, 2016 2:51 PM

I often use a manual system for detecting which type of tyre is being used. It is called looking at the tyre and seeing which colour the band is. No wi-fi required. And if they are difficult to see, would it not be simpler to make the band bigger/brighter? Then, perhaps, the people at the track (you know - the paying public) could also immediately see which tyre was in use. Good to see another simple solution to the q1/2 tyre problem.

ZeFrenchAngle

December 21, 2016 10:35 AM
Last Edited 8 hours ago

You have to give it to Crash.net - they often match their articles with brilliantly chosen caption photographs. I particularly love the one for this article : Dovizioso looking back at his rear tyre, hand in the air, palm open - I keep laughing imagining him swearing under his helmet ..... "What the F... is that tyre my crew gave me !!!". :-)


