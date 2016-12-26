MotoGP »

2016 MotoGP Star of the Year vote: Full Results

26 December 2016
Your average mark out of ten for each full-time 2016 MotoGP rider revealed.
You've already seen the top ten, led by Maverick Vinales, but here is the full countdown of the 2016 Crash.net MotoGP Star of the Year vote results.

About the vote:
Rather than repeat the riders' championship standings, Crash.net's MotoGP Star of the Year poll (which began in 2008) expects viewers to take into account factors such as machinery, performance relative to a team-mate, riding style, experience, injuries, progress and personality as much as race results.

Over 70,000 votes were cast for the 2016 poll, with viewers awarding each of this year's participants with a mark out of ten. The average score for each rider was then used to compile the final results.

(1st) = Actual Championship position, out of 27 riders that scored a point this season.

1st (4th) Maverick Vinales SPA Suzuki Ecstar 8.8 (Factory)
2nd (1st) Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda 8.5 (Factory)
3rd (2nd) Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha 8.4 (Factory)
4th (7th) Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda 7.8 (Satellite)
5th (9th) Andrea Iannone ITA Ducati Team 6.8 (Factory)
6th (5th) Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team 6.6 (Factory)
7th (3rd) Jorge Lorenzo SPA Movistar Yamaha 6.2 (Factory)
8th (18th) Jack Miller AUS Marc VDS Honda 5.7 (Satellite)
9th (6th) Dani Pedrosa SPA Repsol Honda 5.5 (Factory)
10th (14th) Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati 5.19 (Satellite)

11th (11th) Aleix Espargaro SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar 5.17 (Factory)
12th (10th) Hector Barbera SPA Avintia Ducati 5.16 (Satellite)
13th (13th) Eugene Laverty IRL Aspar Ducati 5.1 (Satellite)
14th (8th) Pol Espargaro SPA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 5.0 (Satellite)
15th (17th) Bradley Smith GBR Monster Yamaha Tech 3 4.59 (Satellite)
16th (12th) Alvaro Bautista SPA Aprilia Gresini 4.55 (Factory)
17th (15th) Scott Redding GBR Pramac Ducati 4.4 (Satellite)
18th (20th) Loris Baz FRA Avintia Ducati 4.1 (Satellite)
19th (16th) Stefan Bradl GER Aprilia Gresini 3.8 (Factory)
22nd (14th) Yonny Hernandez COL Avintia Ducati 3.5 (Satellite)
23rd (21st) Tito Rabat SPA Marc VDS Honda 2.9 (Satellite)



