MotoGP Star of the Year vote: Full Results

You've already seen the top ten, led by Maverick Vinales, but here is the full countdown of the 2016 Crash.net
MotoGP Star of the Year vote results.
About the vote:
Rather than repeat the riders' championship standings, Crash.net's
MotoGP Star of the Year poll (which began in 2008) expects viewers to take into account factors such as machinery, performance relative to a team-mate, riding style, experience, injuries, progress and personality as much as race results.
Over 70,000 votes were cast for the 2016 poll, with viewers awarding each of this year's participants with a mark out of ten. The average score for each rider was then used to compile the final results.
2016 MotoGP Star of the Year: Full Results
(1st) = Actual Championship position, out of 27 riders that scored a point this season.
1st
(4th) Maverick Vinales
SPA Suzuki Ecstar 8.8
(Factory)
2nd
(1st) Marc Marquez
SPA Repsol Honda 8.5
(Factory)
3rd
(2nd) Valentino Rossi
ITA Movistar Yamaha 8.4
(Factory)
4th
(7th) Cal Crutchlow
GBR LCR Honda 7.8
(Satellite)
5th
(9th) Andrea Iannone
ITA Ducati Team 6.8
(Factory)
6th
(5th) Andrea Dovizioso
ITA Ducati Team 6.6
(Factory)
7th
(3rd) Jorge Lorenzo
SPA Movistar Yamaha 6.2
(Factory)
8th
(18th) Jack Miller
AUS Marc VDS Honda 5.7
(Satellite)
9th
(6th) Dani Pedrosa
SPA Repsol Honda 5.5
(Factory)
10th
(14th) Danilo Petrucci
ITA Pramac Ducati 5.19
(Satellite)
11th
(11th) Aleix Espargaro
SPA Team Suzuki Ecstar 5.17
(Factory)
12th
(10th) Hector Barbera
SPA Avintia Ducati 5.16
(Satellite)
13th
(13th) Eugene Laverty
IRL Aspar Ducati 5.1
(Satellite)
14th
(8th) Pol Espargaro
SPA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 5.0
(Satellite)
15th
(17th) Bradley Smith
GBR Monster Yamaha Tech 3 4.59
(Satellite)
16th
(12th) Alvaro Bautista
SPA Aprilia Gresini 4.55
(Factory)
17th
(15th) Scott Redding
GBR Pramac Ducati 4.4
(Satellite)
18th
(20th) Loris Baz
FRA Avintia Ducati 4.1
(Satellite)
19th
(16th) Stefan Bradl
GER Aprilia Gresini 3.8
(Factory)
22nd
(14th) Yonny Hernandez
COL Avintia Ducati 3.5
(Satellite)
23rd
(21st) Tito Rabat
SPA Marc VDS Honda 2.9
(Satellite)