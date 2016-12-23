MotoGP »

Lorenzo: It’s a golden era for MotoGP

23 December 2016
"We went through difficult times, when there were only 17 bikes on the grid" - Jorge Lorenzo.
Lorenzo: It’s a golden era for MotoGP
Lorenzo: It’s a golden era for MotoGP
Triple premier-class champion Jorge Lorenzo believes MotoGP is enjoying a 'golden era' after emerging from some dark years.

Just three official manufacturers competed in MotoGP from 2012-2014 - reaching a low of eleven factory/satellite bikes - forcing cheaper CRT/Open class machines to prop-up the grid.

Such rules are no longer needed, with this year's switch to a single ECU system widely credited with helping attract six factories - Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM - for the 2017 season.

And they are not just making up the numbers; a record nine riders - representing four manufacturers and six different teams - celebrated at least one victory this season.

"It's a golden era," said Lorenzo, speaking exclusively to Crash.net. "We went through difficult times, when there were only 17 bikes on the grid just three or four years ago.

"But now there are 23 bikes, probably 18 with the capacity to win races. We saw this year there were nine different winners. Next year, three factories have MotoGP champions as riders. So this is very interesting for the spectators."

Lorenzo has left Yamaha for Ducati, to try and hand the Italian factory its first MotoGP title since 2007.

Yamaha can still count on nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi and if early testing is anything to go by Lorenzo's replacement Maverick Vinales is also set to be a title contender.

Honda is the only factory to have retained both its riders, reigning champion Marc Marquez and team-mate Dani Pedrosa expecting a more refined RCV package, while Suzuki responded to the loss of Vinales by signing another race winner in the form of Andrea Iannone.

Aprilia and the new KTM project each have a rider with prior MotoGP podiums to his name.



Tagged as: Lorenzo
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lorenzo, Marquez, Rossi. Japanese MotoGP. 16th October 2016
MotoGP 2016`s Unusual Suspects
Brad Baker Superprestigio
Sky Racing Team VR46, Moto2, Moto3, [Credit: Sky racing Team VR46]
Rossi at 2016 Monza Rally Show (Monster)
Marquez at FIM Gala
Smith crash, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Smith crash, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Smith crash, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Smith crash, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Smith, Redding, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Sam Lowes, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Sam Lowes, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Redding, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Redding, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Redding, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Redding, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Redding, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


ZeFrenchAngle

December 23, 2016 8:31 AM
Last Edited 13 minutes ago

Valentino, Marc, Jorge, Dani, Johann, Maverick, Pol, Dovi, Cal (WSBK), Tito, Alvarro all World Champions, 11, with only the first 3 champions in the top class, and 4 riders winning multiple GPs this year. It is a great era because of the single ECU available to all, without doubt, and as Jorge points out, 23 bikes is a lot better than 17, but a golden era .... The year that Nicky Hayden became champion, 2006, was pretty spectacular : Capirossi, Pedrosa, Rossi, Hayden, Bayliss, Toni Elias, Marco Melandri, with no less than 5 of these riders winning multiple GPs that year, and featuring other supporting cast called Stoner who went on to explode onto the MotoGP top step the next year + other ex World Champions. It is a very good period right now, without a doubt. If Maverick, Zarco, Cal, Folger, Iannone, Dovi challenge consistently through the year, together with Jorge himself after his Ducati switch, then as in 2006 and 2007, it will feel like a golden era, even possibly the best !

madh4tt3r

December 23, 2016 9:15 AM
Last Edited 2 hours 49 minutes ago

  •   Reply
  •   0 agree
  •   0 disagree

Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2016 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 