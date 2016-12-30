MotoGP »

MotoGP 2016: Bump and grind!

30 December 2016
A selection of our favourite pictures from the 2016 MotoGP season
Thrills and spills captured on camera during the 2016 MotoGP season.

Cal Crutchlow watches his LCR Honda slide away. Qatar. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Iannone wipes himself and team-mate Dovizioso out of a podium at the penultimate corner. Argentina. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Crutchlow and Espargaro chase after their bikes. Argentina. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Redding's back after being hit by a piece of his rear tyre. Argentina. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Pedrosa apologises to Dovizioso. Austin. (pic: Repsol Honda).

Broken wings on Iannone's Ducati. Jerez. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Dovizioso and Marquez fall simultaneousy. Le Mans. (pic: Gold&Goose).

The Michelin man waves goodbye to a falling Pol Espargaro. Mugello. (pic: Gold&Goose).

First corner carnage. Mugello. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Rabat's RCV does a nose dive. Mugello. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Iannone hits the back of Lorenzo. Catalunya. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Eugene Laverty shows the importance of safety gear. Assen. (pic: Gold&Goose).

http://pix.crash.net/motorsport/710/PA1963365.0008.jpg (pic: Gold&Goose).

Both Aprilias down and out. Assen. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Redding goes down at Turn 11 in opening practice… Sachsenring. (pic: Gold&Goose).

And Lorenzo… Sachsenring (pic: Gold&Goose).

And Bradl… Sachsenring (pic: Gold&Goose).

Marquez with chin injury. Sachsenring. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Jack Miller going... Austia. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Going… Austria.(pic: Gold&Goose).

Gone. Austria. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Marquez just misses team-mate Pedrosa. Austria. (pic: Gold&Goose).

But still dislocates his shoulder. Austria. (pic: Gold&Goose).

'Electrical problem' for Aleix Espargaro. Brno. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Baz tests the air fence. Brno. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Crutchlow's bike after it flips a fence and lands on service road. Brno, (pic: Gold&Goose).

Iannone about to fall while fighting for a podium. Silverstone. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Redding in a spin. Silverstone. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Bautista's Aprilia takes a hammering. Silverstone. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Pedrosa walks away from a practice fall. Misano. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Alex Lowes turns down the stretcher. Aragon. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Crutchlow tries to reason with his Honda. Motegi. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Bradl slides. Motegi. (pic: Gold&Goose).

An injured Pedrosa is helped away. Motegi. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Miller scatters the gravel. Motegi. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Hernandez hits the ground. Motegi. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Miller and Redding get close in practice. Phillip Island. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Bradl: 'I've got this'. Phillip Island. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Rossi checks the grip. Phillip Island. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Marquez falls from the lead. Phillip Island. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Big moment for Crutchlow. Sepang. (pic: Gold&Goose).

Petrucci walks away. Valencia. (pic: Gold&Goose).





Guna4699

December 30, 2016 12:40 PM

Great collection of pics except few ordinary ones. Iannone taking out Lorenzo. Cal and Espargaro going for a running race in motor bike racing circuit, Miller highsiding. Marc narrowly missing Dani are stand out spectacular pics...


