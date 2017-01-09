Monster Yamaha Tech 3 gets livery tweak with sponsor deal

Monster Yamaha Tech 3's bike livery will have a slight revision for the 2017 MotoGP World Championship having welcomed Barracuda as a new team sponsor in an initial two-year deal.With the all-new rider line-up of reigning Moto2 world champion Johann Zarco and intermediate class race winner Jonas Folger, the Tech 3 team will run an updated race livery with the red Barracuda logo added to the belly pan, bottom of the seat frame and screen visor of the Yamaha bikes.Tech 3 boss Herve Poncharal is thrilled to welcome the Italian motorcycle accessory manufacturer to his team as he prepares for a fresh start with two rookie riders at the Satellite Yamaha squad.“The Monster Yamaha Tech3 team is proud and happy to welcome our new partner Barracuda, the well-respected Italian company who specialise in designing and selling quality aftermarket parts for motorcycles,” Poncharal said. “Alessandro Giardina is an accomplished entrepreneur who sees MotoGP as the best platform to promote his company. Our ambitions and goals match so I am certain that we can help Barracuda to continue their growth around the world.“Furthermore, this collaboration has come at the perfect moment as we are starting a new adventure with the double Moto2 World Champion Johann Zarco and the intermediate class race winner Jonas Folger who are both very exciting riders.“Altogether there is a lot of enthusiasm and to have Barracuda link up with us adds to it all and we hope to have a long-term partnership, which goes beyond the two years that we have agreed on. I would like to thank and welcome Alessandro and Barracuda once again and hopefully we can achieve what we aim for.”Barracuda boss Giardina has echoed Poncharal's sentiments and sees the addition of its new French and German riders as key parts in the new collaboration.“I have so much belief in the 2017 project with the two rookie riders and I am sure that we can get the best out of it,” Giardina said. “I trust Hervé Poncharal a lot as well as Johann Zarco and Jonas Folger who will be strong for our French and German markets respectively.“I am convinced that we will have a successful season and we will do all that we can to support Hervé and the Tech3 team, plus we like the French spirit, so we are very excited to see what we can achieve together.”