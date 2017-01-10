MotoGP »

Triumph silent on Moto2 rumours

10 January 2017
Triumph tipped to take over the Moto2 engine supply from 2019.
Triumph is keeping tight-lipped as speculation mounts that the British manufacturer is to take over the Moto2 engine supply in 2019.

Moto2 has used control Honda CBR600 engines since replacing the 250cc two-stoke class in 2010. Honda has little direct involvement, having stepped in mainly due to a lack of alternatives. Engine building and maintenance has been carried out by ExternPro, a company based at Aragon, since 2012.

The lightly-tuned Honda engines have performed reliably and equally, exactly what the new intermediate class needed in its formative years.

But in 2015 it was announced that talks would start 'with other potential candidates' to take over at the end of the Honda contract. Rumours stretching back to last season suggested the FIM and Dorna hoped to attract a manufacturer not presently competing in GP to take over the role.

The change would not only allow a new brand to be associated with motorcycle grand prix, but also help shake-up the chassis supply. Kalex won every race last season, although KTM and Suter are expected to provide some welcome competition in 2017.

Reports suggest that Triumph has now agreed to take over the engine deal - and the good news for those that feel Moto2 needs more power is that the powerplants looks set to be based on the new 765cc Street Triple.

However, at present, the manufacturer is unable to publicly comment.

"I'm afraid I can't comment on the speculation and rumours on Moto2 in the press," a Triumph spokesman told Crash.net.

"Triumph obviously has a long and rich history of racing successes, and its bikes take part in races every day around the world. However, Triumph does continue to consider all relevant competitive environments for its bikes to compete in."

