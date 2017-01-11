SC-Project to supply Repsol Honda exhausts

Honda Racing Corporation has announced that SC-Project will become its technical sponsor for exhaust systems at the Repsol Honda Team.The SC-Project logo will feature on the RC213V bikes of reigning world champion Marc Marquez and team-mate Dani Pedrosa for the next two seasons.“We are happy to welcome SC-Project as official sponsor of exhaust systems for our Repsol Honda Team," said Tetsuhiro Kuwata, a HRC Director. "SC-Project has strong experience at the top level of worldwide motorcycle racing championships, and we are sure this alliance will prove very successful in terms of mutual cooperation and racing achievements”.SC-Project, based in Southwest Milan, has enjoyed success in the MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and SBK World Championships - including being technical partner for Johann Zarco's Ajo Moto2 team as it earned the 2015 and 2016 World Championships.Company owners Marco De Rossi and Stefano Lavazza stated:“For us it's an honour and a joy to be technical sponsor of exhaust system of the most important team in MotoGP, the Repsol Honda Team."Currently SC-Project is one of the leaders in exhaust systems for motorbikes, with a very high technology developed directly in worldwide competition like MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and SBK and we are sure that the collaboration with HRC will improve more and more our brand and our exhaust technology."After the 2015 and 2016 World Champion title being exhaust supplier of Zarco in Moto2, we are proud to be partner of Repsol Honda Team to battle for the World Championship with Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa”.