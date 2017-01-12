MotoGP at Spa-Francorchamps?

The legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit is studying the possibility of a return to the MotoGP calendar.Spa hosted the Belgian motorcycle grand prix from 1949 to 1990 and new circuit director Nathalie Maillet revealed preliminary talks have taken place over a future event for the modern MotoGP four-strokes."I want to get some big events like MotoGP. I recently spent a day in Madrid to discuss with the MotoGP organisers [Dorna]," Maillet told. "Bradley Smith rode a 500cc bike last summer at Spa."I am going to study the amenities needed to welcome back bikes - organising both Formula 1 and MotoGP - more deeply this year. Notably the level of profitability and economic return for the region."It [MotoGP] would not be until 2020. I am aiming for the long term."Former grand prix racer Didier De Radigues, who won his home 250cc round at Spa in 1990, added:"If the project succeeds, it would be just fantastic! The Spa layout contrasts with the other sanitised circuits of today, most of which are created by the same designers."For a motorcycle rider, Spa is one of the circuits which gives the most pleasure. It would quickly forge a special place in the calendar and become as mythical as for Formula 1."On the straight following Raidillon the riders would probably reach a maximum speed approaching 350km/h, as at Mugello or Sepang for example, but it is the long fast corners that would make Spa so special."But he also warned: "2020 seems to me very optimistic..."