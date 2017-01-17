ON THIS DAY: 'Ducati presents Stoner'

On this day (January 17) in 2007, Casey Stoner was officially presented as a Ducati MotoGP rider during the team launch at Madonna di Campiglio.
Stoner was joining the Italian factory after a fast but incident-packed rookie season with LCR Honda. The young Australian would sensationally go on to win his first race on the Desmosedici and romp to what remains the factory's only MotoGP title.
A winner of 23 races by the time he departed for Honda at the end of 2010, where he would secure a second MotoGP crown, Stoner retired at the end of 2012 - but returned to Ducati as a special test rider and brand ambassador at the start of last year.
Ducati's 2017 team launch, featuring new star signing Jorge Lorenzo, will be held this Friday.
