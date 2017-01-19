MotoGP »

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales unveil 2017 Yamaha

19 January 2017
Valentino Rossi and new team-mate Maverick Vinales unveil 2017 Movistar Yamaha during official launch in Madrid.
FIRST LOOK: Rossi, Vinales unveil 2017 Yamaha
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales unveil 2017 Yamaha
This is the 2017 Movistar Yamaha with which Valentino Rossi and new team-mate Maverick Vinales aim to fight for this year's MotoGP world championship.

While Rossi is starting his 18th premier-class season, and having finished runner-up for the past three years, young gun Vinales has arrived in place of Jorge Lorenzo.

Last season saw the 22-year-old Spaniard win Suzuki's first race since 2007 and he was quickest of all on his Yamaha debut at November's Valencia test.




The 2017 livery again features Yamaha's traditional blue (a slightly darker blue) and white colours, married with the lime green Movistar branding.

Wings are no longer allowed in MotoGP, but manufacturers are sure to test the limits of the new rules to retain as much downforce as possible.

As such, there are serious question marks over whether the fairing designs on display at the team launches will be used in any races. Instead, many suspect the 'real' fairings are being kept under wraps to avoid giving away any aerodynamic secretsbefore the season begins.



Rossi and Vinales will make their public debut in the new race colours during the Sepang test, from January 30th to February 1st.






Tagged as: Valentino Rossi , Vinales Yamaha
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi and Vinales unveil 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Sam Sunderland becomes first Briton to ever win bike class of the Dakar Rally
Sam Sunderland becomes first Brit to ever win bike class of the Dakar Rally
Sam Sunderland becomes first Briton to ever win bike class of the Dakar Rally
Abraham, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Monster Yamaha Tech 3, MotoGP, [Credit: Tech 3 Yamaha]
Circuit of Wales, Extreme, [Credit: Circuit of Wales PR]
MotoGP 2016`s Unusual Suspects
Brad Baker Superprestigio
Sky Racing Team VR46, Moto2, Moto3, [Credit: Sky racing Team VR46]
Rossi at 2016 Monza Rally Show (Monster)
Marquez at FIM Gala
Smith crash, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Smith crash, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Smith crash, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Smith crash, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Smith, Redding, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016
Sam Lowes, Jerez WSBK/MotoGP tests.November 2016

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Cris Zarate

January 19, 2017 12:22 PM

I hope the Yamaha can provide more power and same agility because if not, then it will be Honda and Marc Marquez year once again. Why? if Marquez can win the championship on a Honda with a bad power delivery and corner exit, how much more if Honda were able to fix it with revised crankshaft rotation or a new firing order. Ducati and Lorenzo will win races but to win a championship, I highly doubt it, same for Suzuki. KTM and Aprilia will be at most a top 10 challenger but nothing more. I really hope Vale will take it like a man and not make tantrums when Vinales start beating him like when Lorenzo beat him. So if he doesn't win the championship this year or the next, maybe it's really time for him to move on and accept that it is past his prime and retire and give others a chance on that bike.

mrfill

January 19, 2017 12:24 PM

Yearby23: mrfill Getting the copying comments in nice and early I see. It's PR at the end of the day, it's Vale's main talent at this point in his career whereas Maverick's is being World Champ this year. And also, there's one place they aren't going to be faster at and thats Valencia...
As I said, it was a compliment, not a criticism. He did look a bit lost compared to the old fox who must have done dozens of these PR puffs. It'll be different on the track...


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 