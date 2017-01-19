FIRST LOOK: Rossi, Vinales unveil 2017 Yamaha

This is the 2017 Movistar Yamaha with which Valentino Rossi and new team-mate Maverick Vinales aim to fight for this year's MotoGP world championship.While Rossi is starting his 18th premier-class season, and having finished runner-up for the past three years, young gun Vinales has arrived in place of Jorge Lorenzo.Last season saw the 22-year-old Spaniard win Suzuki's first race since 2007 and he was quickest of all on his Yamaha debut at November's Valencia test.The 2017 livery again features Yamaha's traditional blue (a slightly darker blue) and white colours, married with the lime green Movistar branding.Wings are no longer allowed in MotoGP, but manufacturers are sure to test the limits of the new rules to retain as much downforce as possible.As such, there are serious question marks over whether the fairing designs on display at the team launches will be used in any races. Instead, many suspect the 'real' fairings are being kept under wraps to avoid giving away any aerodynamic secretsbefore the season begins.Rossi and Vinales will make their public debut in the new race colours during the Sepang test, from January 30th to February 1st.