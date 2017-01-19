Vinales thinking of title 'from first race'

Maverick Viñales used his first public appearance in Movistar Yamaha colours to express his belief that he can challenge for the MotoGP world championship from the first round, and feels the unerring consistency he showed in 2016 will aid his quest.Fastest at the end of his first two days aboard Yamaha's M1 in Valencia, and rumoured to be as quick in a private Malaysian test soon after, Viñales saw enough from his new machine and crew to suggest he can challenge the best for a first premier class crown.Now entering his third year in MotoGP, the 22-year old insisted the need to arrive at Qatar with the mentality that the title is achievable, and later on, pointed to his second year with Suzuki, when he placed inside the top six in every dry race bar one, as proof of his consistency.“Honestly, this will be my third year in MotoGP and I think I've had enough experience to know how the races will go,” said a confident Viñales at Movistar Yamaha's team presentation in Madrid.“I know I will need experience with the Yamaha, but already from the first race we can think to fight for the title.“It is important to start with this mentality, because maybe in the middle of the season then you start to think [you can fight for the title] and it's too late. So you have to start [the season] thinking like that and always have this objective in mind. It's important not to lose the objective, because with the objective comes the motivation.“About the pressure, I've always worked very good with pressure and I remember I did my best races last year during the deal between Suzuki and Yamaha; there was a lot of pressure! With the pressure I work even better, because I know there is an objective and I feel even more motivated.“For me, it's always have the mentality that regularity can win the title. You know, it's very important to be all the time on the podium, for sure, or winning races. But it's better one day to make 16 points than zero. It's important to always have that in mind.“At Suzuki sometimes I thought maybe I can make the podium, but maybe I crash like at Aragon. So I decided to make fourth, because it was stupid to take more risks than I was taking at that moment.“Normally on the bike I think a lot and I hope this year also I think and don't get too 'hot'! It's a good quality if you can think on the bike, because sometimes you get 'hot', don't understand the limit and you crash.”Movistar team manager Massimo Meregalli assured reporters that Viñales is “ready” to challenge the likes of Marc Marquez, Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo for the ultimate honour, a sentiment that was given added weight when the 22-year old spoke of his experiences at a November test in Sepang.“I don't know, normally I adapt to the bike really fast. In Sepang I was already feeling 'wow, it's my bike, I can do what I want!' Then another rider makes two or three tenths and to go there you have to improve.“I think this year we need to have the experience to not get nervous, because last year I got nervous sometimes, because I was feeling I was at 100% of the bike and still four tenths back. I think this year I can be always there, that's important and makes me really calm.”When he finalised his move to Yamaha in June last year, Viñales always spoke of his desire to learn from Rossi at close quarters. Asked how their relationship will develop now they are team-mates, the 2013 Moto3 world champion stressed the need to work together to beat reigning champ Marquez.“I think, like we showed in Valencia, I have the speed to ride really fast. And Valentino has a great experience. So with both combinations we can do a really good bike. I think Valentino is at a great level, he is always working and thinking for the race, not for the fast lap.“If we start to fight each other, you cannot be focused as if you are concentrating on yourself and doing the best you can do. Honestly, it will be difficult - to beat Marquez you have to be at 200%. So we have to build a really good bike.”