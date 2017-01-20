FIRST LOOK: Lorenzo, Dovizioso unveil 2017 Ducati

MotoGP »

MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso unveil 2017 Ducati

20 January 2017
New Ducati MotoGP signing Jorge Lorenzo and team-mate Andrea Dovizioso unveil 2017 livery during official launch in Bologna.
MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Dovizioso unveil 2017 Ducati
This is the 2017 Desmosedici with which star signing Jorge Lorenzo aims to fight for Ducati's first MotoGP title since Casey Stoner in 2007.

The machine was unveiled by the triple MotoGP champion and team-mate Andrea Dovizioso during an official launch at the company's HQ in Bologna.




However Ducati Corse boss Gigi Dall'Igna made clear the final version of the 2017 machine won't be seen until Qatar, which would appear to confirm reports that the new (wingless) fairing on display today is not the 'real' 2017 design.



Lorenzo has taken the biggest gamble of his racing career by walking away from Yamaha, where he won 44 races during nine seasons, to start a new chapter at Ducati.

The Spaniard's confidence will have been boosted by a win each for Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone last season, Ducati's first since Stoner in 2010, as he reunites with Gigi Dall'Igna.




Lorenzo and Dovizioso will ride in their new livery during the Sepang test from January 30th to February 1st. Stoner and fellow test rider Michele Pirro will also be on track in the days prior to the official test.




Tagged as: Ducati , Lorenzo , Andrea Dovizioso
Yearby23

January 20, 2017 10:25 AM

Going to be a very interesting season after a thriller of a season. Really hope Jorge does well on the Ducati and judging by how fast he picked it up at Valencia I think he could surprise a few people.


