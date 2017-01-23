MotoGP »

Final 2017 MotoGP calendar announced

23 January 2017
Dates and locations for all 18 rounds of the 2017 MotoGP season now officially confirmed.
Final 2017 MotoGP calendar announced
Final 2017 MotoGP calendar announced
The final version of the 2017 MotoGP calendar has been released.

The only amendments to the previous version published in December are that the British and Malaysian rounds are no longer listed as 'subject to contract'…

Final 2017 MotoGP calendar:
Round 1: 26 March Qatar* Doha/Losail
Round 2: 9 April Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo
Round 3: 23 April Americas COTA
Round 4: 7 May Spain Jerez de la Frontera
Round 5: 21 May France Le Mans
Round 6: 4 June Italy Mugello
Round 7: 11 June Catalunya Catalunya
Round 8: 25 June Netherlands TT Assen
Round 9: 2 July Germany Sachsenring
Round 10: 6 August Czech Republic Brno
Round 11: 13 August Austria Red Bull Ring
Round 12: 27 August Great Britain Silverstone
Round 13: 10 September San Marino & Riviera di Rimini Misano
Round 14: 24 September Aragon MotorLand Aragon
Round 15: 15 October Japan Motegi
Round 16: 22 October Australia Phillip Island
Round 17: 29 October Malaysia Sepang
Round 18: 12 November Valencia Ricardo Tormo-Valencia
* Evening Race

« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Binder, Marquez, Zarco, 2016 World Champions, Valencia MotoGP, 2016
Andrea Dovizioso in 2017 Ducati colours
Jorge Lorenzo in 2017 Ducati colours
Jorge Lorenzo, Claudio Domenicali, Andrea Dovizioso
Rossi and Vinales 2017 Movistar Yamahas
Rossi and Vinales 2017 Movistar Yamahas
Vinales` 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Vinales` 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Vinales` 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Vinales` 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Rossi`s 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Rossi`s 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Rossi`s 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Rossi`s 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Valentino Rossi with 2017 Yamaha livery
Valentino Rossi with 2017 Yamaha livery
Valentino Rossi with 2017 Yamaha livery
Valentino Rossi with 2017 Yamaha livery

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 