MotoGP »

Circuit of Wales plan gets two-week deadline

26 January 2017
The Circuit of Wales bosses have been handed a two-week deadline to submit funding plans to the Welsh Assembly.
Circuit of Wales plan gets two-week deadline
Circuit of Wales plan gets two-week deadline
The Circuit of Wales bosses have been handed a two-week deadline to submit funding plans to the Welsh Assembly, as confirmed by Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure Ken Skates.

Speaking at the Welsh Assembly, Skates is keen to receive information on the full funding plans behind the Circuit of Wales scheme and has written to the management company to give a two-week deadline.

"The people of Ebbw Vale deserve to know if this project is going to go ahead and crucially if so when,” Skates said. “I am keen to avoid more opportunity costs associated with the project without a final date.

"Therefore I have written to the Heads of Valleys Development Company today asking them to make faster progress on this project and asking evidence to be provided to me of named investor term sheets within the next two weeks."

The Heads of Valleys Development Company will need to submit a new business plan outlining the funding partners and figures plus the commercial viability of the circuit.

Last year Skates, who took over the Welsh Assembly's involvement in the Circuit of Wales from Edwina Hart, rejected a revised plan submitted last July asking the government to provide an underwritten guarantee of 75% of the entire project cost and gave a new target of 50% - estimated to be around £210 million – but the guarantee would only commence after the circuit construction is completed.

Circuit of Wales project leaders remain confident on raising the funding required having secured around £100 million from London-based private banking firm Kleinwort Benson in October.

Earlier this month the project announced a new partnership with sports company Extreme to develop sport facilities, music venues and hotels on the circuit site but Extreme would not be injecting any additional funding to its business plan.

Circuit of Wales estimates it can provide 10,000 new jobs as a boost to the region's tourism and leisure industry while hoping to attract 750,000 visitors per year.

In December, Circuit of Wales reported it was close to finalising a new submission to the Welsh Assembly and the latest move is seen to speed up the process after the project has already been severely delayed.

The Circuit of Wales project is set to be financially backed by insurance giants Aviva who are potentially lined up to cover to new funding plan changes.

The venture secured a deal with Dorna to host the British MotoGP which began in 2015 and had originally hoped to move the event to Ebbw Vale in 2017. After interruptions in confirming financial backing MotoGP has been delayed by 12 months, with the Welsh circuit expected to take over hosting duties in 2019.

Silverstone has hosted the first two years of the British MotoGP contract the Circuit of Wales holds and will be called upon again for the 2017 race.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Circuit of Wales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Circuit of Wales, [Credit: Crunch Communications]
Cal Crutchlow, Torrens Trophy, RAC Club [Credit: Rebecca Leppard]
Andrea Dovizioso in 2017 Ducati colours
Jorge Lorenzo in 2017 Ducati colours
Jorge Lorenzo, Claudio Domenicali, Andrea Dovizioso
Rossi and Vinales 2017 Movistar Yamahas
Rossi and Vinales 2017 Movistar Yamahas
Vinales` 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Vinales` 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Vinales` 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Vinales` 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Rossi`s 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Rossi`s 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Rossi`s 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Rossi`s 2017 Movistar Yamaha
Valentino Rossi with 2017 Yamaha livery
Valentino Rossi with 2017 Yamaha livery
Valentino Rossi with 2017 Yamaha livery

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 