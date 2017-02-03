MotoGP »

3... 2... 1... Watch Marquez and Pedrosa reveal 2017 Honda

3 February 2017
Watch the moment Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa officially launch Repsol Honda's 2017 MotoGP season in Indonesia
REVEALED: The 2017 Repsol Honda RC213V MotoGP... by Crash_net


And just in case you haven't seen it yet... get a load of Marc Marquez tackling slopes on a MotoGP bike.


Marc Marquez hits the slopes... on a MotoGP bike! by Crash_net



Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa at Repsol Honda launch
Repsol Honda launch [credit: Crash.net]
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017

