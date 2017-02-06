MotoGP »

Sepang Testing: Top rookie Zarco impressed with MotoGP standard

6 February 2017
Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco turned heads during pre-season MotoGP testing in Sepang, but he is more impressed by the standard he is up against
Johann Zarco says he is impressed by the high standard in MotoGP right now as the rookie continued to turn heads during pre-season testing with Tech 3 Yamaha.

Having become the first rider since Jorge Lorenzo to seal back-to-back intermediate class titles, the Moto2 winner steps up to MotoGP in 2017 amidst high expectations but demonstrated eye-catching pace on the satellite M1.

Fifth quickest on day two, though Zarco slipped to tenth on the third and final day he remained only 0.4secs off the top spot and comfortably quickest of the four rookies debuting in MotoGP this year.

Even so, despite the meagre margin to the front, Zarco admits the sheer level of MotoGP means he cannot afford to be complacent and must strive to improve further at the next test in Phillip Island.

“I was really impressed by the riders in front of me,” he said. “When you are looking in front you say 'I am just four tenths' but even in MotoGP we have different bikes and the bike is so fast you can do big differences with power and grip.

“I am four tenths but in those four tenths there are many riders, so I am impressed by this level but it gives me motivation. We are not far but there are many strong guys.”

Ahead of the next test in Australia, Zarco says he is pleased the tests are spread across different venues as it benefits rookies like himself.

“I need all the days testing,” he continued. “It is fantastic we change tracks to discover a MotoGP bike on different tracks and maybe the target when you change track you understand quicker how to go.”

BryCB

February 06, 2017 1:45 PM
Last Edited 2 minutes ago

Kinda wish he had got the factory Suzuki seat ahead of Rins (which I really thought he would at one point last season). If he had, I reckon he would have been in with a terrific chance of a few podium finishes in this, his first year in the premier class? However, I still think he will do pretty well on the Tech 3 bike but because its always a step behind the full factory team's I don't think he will quite achieve this? He is a fantastic rider and am sure in the coming years he will shine very brightly in this class!!!


