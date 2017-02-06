Rabat leaves hospital after surgery

Ya tengo el alta, ahora a seguir recuperándome. Gracias por vuestro apoyo! 🆗✔ Already discharged from the hospital. Thanks for your support! pic.twitter.com/nugu3eRc9V — Tito Rabat (@TitoRabat) February 6, 2017



Good news! @TitoRabat has been discharged from hospital and will now start his rehabilitation and recovery program. #TeamEG00 pic.twitter.com/7mpWjdrKRi — Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS (@TeamEG00MarcVDS) February 6, 2017



Tito Rabat has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery on injuries sustained in an accident during pre-season MotoGP testing.The Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS rider crashed heavily during the annual pre-season test at Sepang, picking up injuries to his hand, foot and knee.Undergoing surgery at the Hospital Universitario Dexeus in Barcelona on Wednesday [Feb 1], doctors would insert screws to stabilise a distal fracture of the radius in the right hand, insert a plate and screws to stabilise a small fracture to the fifth metacarpal in the right hand and immobilise the right foot due to a fracture to the distal phalanx.The surgery was performed by doctors Xavier Mir - Head of the Upper Extremities Surgery and Microsurgery Unit of the Hospital Universitario Dexeus and Head of Traumatology for MotoGP - and Ignacio Ginebreda - Head of the Lower Extremities Surgery Unit.With more than six weeks to go until the opening round of the 2017 MotoGP season in Qatar, Rabat has now left hospital to focus on rehabilitation though team principal Michael Bartholemy admitted last week that a return for the Spaniard during the upcoming Phillip Island test remains doubtful.“We know Tito and he's probably checking flights for the Phillip Island test from his hospital bed already, but he needs to be realistic too. It makes no sense for him to return until he's fit enough for the physical demands that racing a MotoGP bike places on a rider.”