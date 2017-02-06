MotoGP »

Rabat leaves hospital after surgery

6 February 2017
Tito Rabat is beginning along the road to recovery following surgery on injuries sustained during pre-season MotoGP testing.
Rabat leaves hospital after surgery
Rabat leaves hospital after surgery
Tito Rabat has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery on injuries sustained in an accident during pre-season MotoGP testing.

The Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS rider crashed heavily during the annual pre-season test at Sepang, picking up injuries to his hand, foot and knee.

Undergoing surgery at the Hospital Universitario Dexeus in Barcelona on Wednesday [Feb 1], doctors would insert screws to stabilise a distal fracture of the radius in the right hand, insert a plate and screws to stabilise a small fracture to the fifth metacarpal in the right hand and immobilise the right foot due to a fracture to the distal phalanx.

The surgery was performed by doctors Xavier Mir - Head of the Upper Extremities Surgery and Microsurgery Unit of the Hospital Universitario Dexeus and Head of Traumatology for MotoGP - and Ignacio Ginebreda - Head of the Lower Extremities Surgery Unit.

With more than six weeks to go until the opening round of the 2017 MotoGP season in Qatar, Rabat has now left hospital to focus on rehabilitation though team principal Michael Bartholemy admitted last week that a return for the Spaniard during the upcoming Phillip Island test remains doubtful.

“We know Tito and he's probably checking flights for the Phillip Island test from his hospital bed already, but he needs to be realistic too. It makes no sense for him to return until he's fit enough for the physical demands that racing a MotoGP bike places on a rider.”







<
10 changes to look out for in MotoGP 2017 by Crash_net



Tagged as: Honda , Rabat , Tito Rabat
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rabat, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rabat, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Tito Rabat - Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS [credit: @TitoRabat]
Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa at Repsol Honda launch
Repsol Honda launch [credit: Crash.net]
Marquez, Dovizioso, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Vinales Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Dovizioso, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Dovizioso, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Dovizioso, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Dovizioso, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rabat, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rabat, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rabat, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rabat, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rabat, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rabat, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rabat, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


PatrickD

February 06, 2017 1:15 PM

This guy is entitled to feel a bit miffed. he's on a truely awful bike and his teammate somehow scored a win last year. 2017 holds no hope for him at all. there would appear to be a chance of a second coming in Moto2 in 2018

Joan Williams

February 06, 2017 12:44 PM

I feel sorry for Tito, but he doesn't seem to be made for a MotoGP bike, he's crashed so many times, mostly being lucky to walk away without injury. Maybe he's better suited to a Moto2 bike. Whatever, get well soon Tito and don't rush back before you are fully recovered.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 