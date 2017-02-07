Marquez, Pedrosa talk Honda Africa Twin and CRF250

Alongside the official Repsol Honda MotoGP launch at Jakarta in Indonesia Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa were also on hand to talk about two of Honda's shining lights in its production line-up.
The defending MotoGP world champion Marquez and team-mate Pedrosa were on sponsor duty in Indonesia during their team launch, with Marquez speaking about his session working alongside Dakar Rally star Joan Barreda who is also part of the HRC squad for its rally raid motorcycle division.
Pedrosa, who has also tested the Honda CRF250 Rally, was impressed by its lightness and easy of control – albeit slightly different to his RC213V used in MotoGP.
The Repsol Honda riders will return to the East in preparation for the second pre-season, this time at Phillip Island in Australia between 15-17 February.