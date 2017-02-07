VIDEO: Marquez, Pedrosa talk Honda Africa Twin and CRF250

Alongside the official Repsol Honda MotoGP launch at Jakarta in Indonesia Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa were also on hand to talk about two of Honda's shining lights in its production line-up.
The defending MotoGP world champion Marquez and team-mate Pedrosa were on sponsor duty in Indonesia during their team launch, with Marquez speaking about riding the African Twin alongside Dakar star Joan Barreda.
Pedrosa meanwhile was impressed by the lightness and Dakar-styling of the smaller CRF250 Rally.
The Repsol Honda riders will return to their MotoGP machines for the second pre-season, this time at Phillip Island in Australia between 15-17 February.