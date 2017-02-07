MotoGP »

VIDEO: Marquez, Pedrosa talk Honda Africa Twin and CRF250

7 February 2017
Alongside the Repsol Honda launch in Indonesia Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa were on hand to talk about two other of Honda's shining lights.
VIDEO: Marquez, Pedrosa talk Honda Africa Twin and CRF250
VIDEO: Marquez, Pedrosa talk Honda Africa Twin and CRF250
Alongside the official Repsol Honda MotoGP launch at Jakarta in Indonesia Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa were also on hand to talk about two of Honda's shining lights in its production line-up.

The defending MotoGP world champion Marquez and team-mate Pedrosa were on sponsor duty in Indonesia during their team launch, with Marquez speaking about riding the African Twin alongside Dakar star Joan Barreda.

Pedrosa meanwhile was impressed by the lightness and Dakar-styling of the smaller CRF250 Rally.

The Repsol Honda riders will return to their MotoGP machines for the second pre-season, this time at Phillip Island in Australia between 15-17 February.


Marc Marquez & Dani Pedrosa talk Honda Africa... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Honda , Dani Pedrosa , Marquez
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda launch [Credit: Peter McLaren]
Tito Rabat - Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS [credit: @TitoRabat]
Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa at Repsol Honda launch
Repsol Honda launch [credit: Crash.net]
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Baz, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Baz, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Bautista, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Bautista, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rins, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Vinales, Dovizioso Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rossi, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Iannone, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Vinales, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 