Motorsport news in 30 seconds: Marquez on Vinales threat

8 February 2017
It's been a huge week for motorsport but you need only 30 seconds to get right back up to speed!
Marc Marquez tells Crash why Maverick Vinales is a title threat in an exclusive interview, Jost Capito leaves McLaren after just five months plus much, much more!


Motorsport News in 30 Seconds - 08/02/2017 by Crash_net

Tagged as: Mclaren , Honda , Yamaha , Ducati , Mercedes , Rosberg , Fernando Alonso , World Superbikes , Valentino Rossi , Marquez , Capito , Vinales , Wehrlein
