MotoGP »

MotoGP: Watch the Forward Racing launch - LIVE

8 February 2017
Watch the Forward Racing launch - LIVE
MotoGP: Watch the Forward Racing launch - LIVE
Live coverage of the Forward Racing launch has now concluded>




Forward Racing riders Luca Marini and Lorenzo Baldassarri will unveil their 2017 Moto2 colours this evening in Milan - you can watch the team launch live below:



Tagged as: Forward , Baldassarri , marini
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Forward Racing team lauch
Marini, Jerez Moto2/3 test, November 2016
Marini, Jerez Moto2/3 test, November 2016
Baldassarri, Jerez Moto2/3 test, November 2016
Marini, Jerez Moto2/3 test, November 2016
Baldassarri, Jerez Moto2/3 test, November 2016
Baldassarri, Valencia Moto2 2016
Marini, Valencia Moto2 2016
Baldassarri, Valencia Moto2 2016
Baldassarri, Valencia Moto2 2016
Baldassarri, Valencia Moto2 2016
Marini, Malaysian Moto2 race 2016
Marini, Malaysian Moto2 race 2016
Marini, Moto2, Malaysian MotoGP 2016
Baldassarri, Moto2, Malaysian MotoGP 2016
Marini, Moto2, Malaysian MotoGP 2016
Marini, Moto2, Malaysian MotoGP 2016
Baldassarri, Moto2, Malaysian MotoGP, 2016

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 