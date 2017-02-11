Consistency key for VR46 Racing's Bulega

Nicola Bulega is determined to capitalise on the experience he gained in 2016 as he enters his second season in Valentino Rossi's VR46 Moto3 team.Bulega finished on the rostrum twice last season and claimed a pole position as he completed the championship in seventh position.The 17-year-old Italian and returning team-mate Andrea Migno, who will ride the Sky-backed KTMs in black, blue and white livery this year with new sponsorship from Oakley, says he will need to improve his consistency in order to mount a title challenge.“The first rookie season was full of emotions in this team has become a second family for me. I have experienced, I learned a lot of things about tracks and circuits and I managed to achieve significant results,� he said.“Only those who will be consistent and fast can be able to fight with the stronger for title. This is my primary goal. If I succeed in my attempt then I can start to look at the standings: the Italian crew can aim for the title in this category.�Migno also scaled the rostrum twice last year in his second full season in the class, although he could only muster a best position of 17th in the final standings.“I think in Moto3 the time has come: Italians have all it takes to win the title in this category,� said the 21-year-old.“[Last year] was the turning point: with the support of Academy and the whole team, I worked hard, and I learned to have more confidence in myself. I made the step forward I need."I cannot wait to go back riding my KTM, the goal is the top positions since the first races. Consistent results and top 10