2017 Phillip Island MotoGP test - LIVE!

15 February 2017
The opening day of the second official MotoGP test of 2017 is underway at Phillip Island in Australia.
2017 Phillip Island MotoGP test - LIVE!
The second of three official MotoGP pre-season tests began at Phillip Island in Australia on Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to view live updates on Twitter, CLICK HERE to view on Crash.net...










Turn the volume up! Marco Melandri makes a BIG... by Crash_net

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, Australian MotoGP 2016
Moto3 riders Nicolo Bulega and Andrea Migno at the Sky Racing Team VR46 team presentation for 2017.
Fracesco Bagnaia and Stefano Manzi at the Sky Racing Team VR46 presentation for 2017.
Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda launch [Credit: Peter McLaren]
Tito Rabat - Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS [credit: @TitoRabat]
Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa at Repsol Honda launch
Repsol Honda launch [credit: Crash.net]
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Marquez, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Baz, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Baz, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Bautista, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Bautista, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Rins, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
Vinales, Dovizioso Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017

