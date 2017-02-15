MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Aprilia confirms 'revamped' fairing

15 February 2017
Aprilia confirms it expects to debut a new fairing at this week's Phillip Island MotoGP test.
UPDATE: Suzuki have hinted that they also have a new 'winglet' fairing to try this week at Phillip Island...

Aprilia has a new 're-vamped' winglet fairing to try at this week's Phillip Island test, the factory confirmed to Crash.net at the circuit on Wednesday morning.

Aleix Espargaro had revealed the existence of the 'strange' fairing at the previous Sepang outing, shortly before Yamaha gave a public debut to its new design featuring integrated winglets.

Espargaro won't use the fairing during today's opening day in Australia, as he attempts to get a solid base setting to compare it with.

The Spaniard has two 2017 machines to test this week, which are more or less of the same configuration he used at the test in Sepang.

Rookie team-mate Sam Lowes will continue testing with Aprilia's 2016 bike for the start of the test, but might have a run out on the '17 machine before the end of the week.

