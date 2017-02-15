MotoGP »

MotoGP: Rossi seeks race pace, Marquez ‘the reference’

15 February 2017
Valentino Rossi is happy with his own one-lap pace, but points to Marc Marquez's consistency to underline how he and Yamaha still have some way to go...
Rossi seeks race pace, Marquez ‘the reference’
MotoGP: Rossi seeks race pace, Marquez ‘the reference’
Valentino Rossi has stressed the need to continue working on the 2017 Yamaha's pace on used tyres after he finished the first day of MotoGP testing at Phillip Island in second place.

Contemplating the lap times from Wednesday, Rossi was content. Second place thanks to a 1m 29.683s lap – quicker than his best race lap here in '16 and set on a new tyre late into the afternoon - was reason for cheer.

Yet a glance at Marc Marquez's times throughout the day and the Italian soon understood there is work to be done, and had him calling the reigning world champion “the reference”.

“I'm happy because we start quite bad this morning and we suffer a bit too much,” said the Italian, who suffered a frightening front end slide through turn two early into the day.

“I don't have a good feeling with the bike and every time I try to push I don't feel well. In the braking we check the data and the team work well.

“We improve the bike and this afternoon I was more competitive. At the end with the new tyre I did a good lap. Second is OK. A 1m 29.6 for the first day is already not so bad.

“But we have a lot of work to do, especially for the pace with the used tyre. So we hope for good conditions in the next days to continue the work. Also because we need to know the bike better.

“Viñales was very strong in Valencia and in Sepang but if you check deeply the times, Marquez was the faster. He was the faster in Valencia, he was the faster in Malaysia, and was the faster today.

“So I think he is the man to beat, especially in the pace. He's always very constant and he work very much for the race with the used tyre. I think he is the reference.

“Marquez and Honda are superior in the pace with the used tyre. He's always able to make a very good pace, a very good lap time. We have to work from this point of view.”

So Honda's factory riders have been bluffing to an extent and talking down their own chances? “For sure you try always to say a little bit less or more negative because you want to try and make the surprise in Qatar. Me, sincerely, I already know that he is the faster.”

The Italian posted his fastest time of the day on the 76th of 77 laps, while using a new tyre after a day spent working on and assessing Yamaha's new chassis and fairing. Like at Sepang, he refused to go into specifics on where the new frame is superior.

“Tomorrow these [chassis and fairing] are the priorities, especially the frame. I like a lot the new frame but we still haven't decided 100 percent. Tomorrow I will try another time.”





Turn the volume up! Marco Melandri makes a BIG... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Valentino Rossi , Marquez , Viñales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Marquez, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Marquez, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Marquez, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Marquez, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Marquez, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Smith, Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Marquez, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Miller, Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Miller, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


ZeFrenchAngle

February 15, 2017 9:41 AM
Last Edited 0 minute ago

Valentino quicker on Phillip Island Day 1 than on his best race lap of 2016 ! I'll say it again : his performance in the tests this year is way sharper than in the same tests last year - no mistake about it, he is gunning for it ! Love it. 38-years old ! I also like his analysis on the issue of performance on used tyres from mid-race onward : "Honda and Marquez are the reference, period !" - pushing his Yamaha engineers to work harder on that issue. It's looking good Vale !

Motojunky

February 15, 2017 10:56 AM

There is no way Marques and Rossi are going to have it all their own way this year. The new riders to the class, and the ones that changed brands are going to be in the mix big time. And the old fox Rossi is already up to his reverse phycology games. Roll on 2017, and hurry up.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 