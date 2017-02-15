Rins: Special Suzuki fairing for day two

By Peter McLaren

MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has confirmed that Suzuki plans to debut a special fairing during day two of the Phillip Island test.Speaking in the paddock after finishing Wednesday's action in 19th place, the young Spaniard declared: "Tomorrow I think we have a special fairing and a special chassis try."Asked if he had seen the new fairing, the Spaniard replied: "I don't see nothing yet, but for sure it will be good!"With Yamaha revealing its new fairing with integrated winglets during the opening test at Sepang, Suzuki would thus become the second factory to unveil its answer to the MotoGP wing ban.That's unless Aprilia beats them to it, the Italian team also suggesting it will unveil a special design on Thursday.Honda, Ducati and KTM remain tight-lipped on when their will display their 2017 race fairings.Rins' experienced team-mate Andrea Iannone, who led day two of the Sepang test, made a late jump to third place on today's timesheets."On the slow corners I was like Andrea, just the fast corners I need to improve," Rins added. "I like this track a lot. It's fun!"