Spectacular imagery from the Phillip Island test

16 February 2017
MotoGP testing kicks off again at Phillip Island - here are some of the best shots of Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Jorge Lorenzo and more...
Pol Espargaro, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera crash, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Gibernau, Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Gibernau, Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Aleix Espargaro, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Aleix Espargaro, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Folger, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

