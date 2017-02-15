Vinales watching Marquez pace

Maverick Vinales says he has plenty more to come after the Movistar Yamaha rider ended day one of the official MotoGP test at Phillip Island fourth quickest place on the time sheets.New Yamaha signing Vinales, who has topped the leaderboard at the end of all his previous M1 tests, was unable to take full advantage of a fresh rear tyre in the closing stages of Wednesday afternoon's session due to increasing winds.But the Spanish star still managed to clock a time of 1m 29.989s, which left him just under half-a-second back on Repsol Honda's reigning champion Marc Marquez.“I'm really happy; I put a new tyre [in] quite late when it was really windy and I couldn't make a good lap. In sector three, where there is no wind, I had the better speed but in sector four we have to improve,� said Vinales, who was second for much of the day, after setting the early pace, before being bumped back to fourth by late fast laps from Valentino Rossi and Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.“It's a really different bike here in Phillip Island; in other tracks we were quite similar, but here I feel really different and still we have to modify some things. But I think we have some really good potential, even struggling at some parts of the track, I set a good pace at the end. I'm looking all the time to the pace of the riders and Marc is quite strong, so we have to improve.“I want to make more long the tyre life and we will try tomorrow to improve that area. Today we tried many things and I think we did a good job.�Vinales, whose team-mate Valentino Rossi slotted into second position behind Marquez, says his objective this week is to be consistently fast on the YZR-M1.“On the race pace and basic set-up we made a good step, I feel comfortable. We didn't set a fast lap time at the end of the session, in the last ten minutes we went back in the box. We still have time until Qatar to be fast and try to improve the bike and I think our objective here is to be consistent and really fast.�