MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Aprilia unveils 'winglet' fairing

16 February 2017
Aprilia makes public debut with integrated winglets at Phillip Island MotoGP test.
Aprilia unveils 'winglet' fairing
Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Aprilia unveils 'winglet' fairing
Photo by (and used with permission of) Steve English.

Aprilia has become the second factory to unveil its answer to MotoGP's new wing ban.

After Yamaha revealed a new fairing with integrated winglets during the opening test at Sepang, Aprilia gave a public debut to a similar design on day two of the Phillip Island outing.

Like Yamaha, Aprilia is channeling air over winglets built into either side of the fairing. But the air intakes for the Aprilia wings are much larger, and located higher up (in front of the handlebars), compared to the Yamaha.

But while the Yamaha wings are an 'add-on' to the normal fairing shape, the Aprilia version sticks to more of a normal outline.

Aleix Espargaro previously stated that the new fairing 'simulates almost 55-60% of the winglets'.

Such special fairings are allowed since the new rules only ban aerodynamic devices 'protruding from the fairing or bodywork and not integrated in the body streamlining'.

Technical director Danny Aldridge is the sole judge on whether a fairing fits the new criteria.

Suzuki have also said they will test a special fairing this week while Honda, Ducati and KTM remain tight-lipped.

Only one fairing update will be allowed during the racing season.

UPDATE: Suzuki later revealed its winglet fairing design.



By Peter McLaren





The icons of Yamaha's classic MotoGP collection by Crash_net

Tagged as: Aprilia , wing
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Aprilia debuts special winglet fairing (pic: Steve English)
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Gibernau, Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Gibernau, Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Aleix Espargaro, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Aleix Espargaro, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Folger, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Michelin tyres, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 