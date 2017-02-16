Aprilia unveils 'winglet' fairing

By Peter McLaren

Aprilia has become the second factory to unveil its answer to MotoGP's new wing ban.After Yamaha revealed a new fairing with integrated winglets during the opening test at Sepang, Aprilia gave a public debut to a similar design on day two of the Phillip Island outing.Like Yamaha, Aprilia is channeling air over winglets built into either side of the fairing. But the air intakes for the Aprilia wings are much larger, and located higher up (in front of the handlebars), compared to the Yamaha.But while the Yamaha wings are an 'add-on' to the normal fairing shape, the Aprilia version sticks to more of a normal outline.Aleix Espargaro previously'simulates almost 55-60% of the winglets'.Such special fairings are allowed since the new rules only ban aerodynamic devices 'protruding from the fairing or bodywork and not integrated in the body streamlining'.Technical director Danny Aldridge is the sole judge on whether a fairing fits the new criteria.Suzuki have also said they will test a special fairing this week while Honda, Ducati and KTM remain tight-lipped.Only one fairing update will be allowed during the racing season.Suzuki