Suzuki shows special fairing

Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Suzuki shows special 'winglet fairing'

16 February 2017
Suzuki is the third MotoGP manufacturer to reveal a special fairing design following the ban on external wings.
Photo by (and used with permission of) Steve English.

Hot on the heels of a special fairing from Aprilia, day two at Phillip Island has also seen Suzuki show its response to the MotoGP wing ban.

The Suzuki design is similar to the Aprilia version, in that the covered winglets are integrated into the upper part of the fairing, above the front wheel.

The Yamaha design, used since Sepang, saw winglets built into the sides of the fairing, behind the front wheel. That, of course, may change by Qatar....

Honda, Ducati and KTM are yet to reveal their 2017 fairing plans, with one further day of testing to go in Australia, plus three nights in Qatar, before the start of the new season.

By Peter McLaren





Marquez quick as 2017 MotoGP Phillip Island... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Suzuki , wing
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Motojunky

February 16, 2017 7:01 AM

For those of you that thought the Yamaha had a bulge. Look at this abomination on the Suzuki. What a mess. This keeps up, they will have to limit the grid to 2 bikes per row, won't be enough room for 3. Lol.

Guna4699

February 16, 2017 9:01 AM

This fairing now has got more air to displace as it moves through the track like a fat lady. I think it's going to be more drag effect than the downforce with this fairing. I still keep wondering what the daddy Ducati has in store for rest of the kids in grid to show how aero wings are hidden..


