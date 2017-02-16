Suzuki shows special fairing

Photo by (and used with permission of) Steve English.
Hot on the heels of a special fairing from Aprilia
, day two at Phillip Island has also seen Suzuki show its response to the MotoGP wing ban.
The Suzuki design is similar to the Aprilia version, in that the covered winglets are integrated into the upper part of the fairing, above the front wheel.
The Yamaha design, used since Sepang, saw winglets built into the sides of the fairing, behind the front wheel. That, of course, may change by Qatar....
Honda, Ducati and KTM are yet to reveal their 2017 fairing plans, with one further day of testing to go in Australia, plus three nights in Qatar, before the start of the new season.
By Peter McLaren