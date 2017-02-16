MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Rins to continue with Suzuki 'winglet fairing'

16 February 2017
"I feel less wheelie... tomorrow we will continue trying this fairing" – Alex Rins.
Rins to continue with Suzuki 'winglet fairing'
Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Rins to continue with Suzuki 'winglet fairing'
Photo by (and used with permission of) Steve English.

MotoGP rookie Alex Rins says he will continue trying Suzuki's new 'winglet fairing' during the final day of testing at Phillip Island.

Just hours after Aprilia had debuted its response to the new ban on external wings, Rins rode with a similar 'shroud' type design on the front of his GSX-RR.

Yamaha, the first manufacturer to debut one of the new generation fairings at the previous Sepang test, has so far opted to place the winglets on the flank of its bikes, behind the front wheel.

"We decided to try the new fairing for the last two exits, so I'm happy, because Suzuki are trying really hard on trying to improve the bike," Rins said. "The conclusions are not really clear, because I just made 10 laps. For sure I feel different compared to the normal fairing. But still we need to check if it's working well or if we lose time or gain time."

Pressed on how it feels different, the young Spaniard replied: "Just I feel different on the wheelie, I feel less wheelie… tomorrow we will continue trying this fairing."

Rins improved to ninth place on day two in Australia, within one-second of Maverick Vinales (Yamaha).

"I think [one-second] is too much for the second day at Phillip Island. I'm happy, but we need to work hard. It's not easy to be constant, so I think that for tomorrow in the morning we will try just two or three things, and in the afternoon we will focus on the race pace."

In terms of the electronics, Rins revealed: "I need more experience to understand more, [but] now I'm using full power."

Team-mate Andrea Iannone was the only rider not to improve his lap time and finished the day twelfth fastest.

By Peter McLaren






The icons of Yamaha's classic MotoGP collection by Crash_net

Tagged as: Suzuki , wings , Rins
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Suzuki debuts special winglet fairing (Steve English)
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rossi, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Gibernau, Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Gibernau, Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Aleix Espargaro, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Aleix Espargaro, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pedrosa, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Folger, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Michelin tyres, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 