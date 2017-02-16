Rins to continue with Suzuki 'winglet fairing'

By Peter McLaren

MotoGP rookie Alex Rins says he will continue trying Suzuki's new 'winglet fairing' during the final day of testing at Phillip Island.Just hours afterto the new ban on external wings, Rins rode with a similar 'shroud' type design on the front of his GSX-RR.Yamaha, the first manufacturer to debut one of the new generation fairings at the previous Sepang test, has so far opted to place the winglets on the flank of its bikes, behind the front wheel."We decided to try the new fairing for the last two exits, so I'm happy, because Suzuki are trying really hard on trying to improve the bike," Rins said. "The conclusions are not really clear, because I just made 10 laps. For sure I feel different compared to the normal fairing. But still we need to check if it's working well or if we lose time or gain time."Pressed on how it feels different, the young Spaniard replied: "Just I feel different on the wheelie, I feel less wheelie… tomorrow we will continue trying this fairing."Rins improved to ninth place on day two in Australia, within one-second of Maverick Vinales (Yamaha)."I think [one-second] is too much for the second day at Phillip Island. I'm happy, but we need to work hard. It's not easy to be constant, so I think that for tomorrow in the morning we will try just two or three things, and in the afternoon we will focus on the race pace."In terms of the electronics, Rins revealed: "I need more experience to understand more, [but] now I'm using full power."Team-mate Andrea Iannone was the only rider not to improve his lap time and finished the day twelfth fastest.