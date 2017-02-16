Marquez: 'Incredible' Rossi one of the favourites

They may not have seen eye-to-eye on many occasions over the past two years, but reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez offered his birthday congratulations to Valentino Rossi at Phillip Island on Thursday.
Asked for his best memories of 'challenging' the now 38-year-old Italian, Marquez replied: "Well of course, congratulations to Valentino because it is his birthday. 38. Not so bad: 38 and only two tenths slower than me today!
"Valentino is still there fighting for the top. This is incredible. Valentino is one of the favourites for the championship. I have many memories, no? Good memories, bad memories. Many..."
Marquez celebrates his 24th birthday tomorrow.