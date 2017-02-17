MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Suzuki fairing from three different angles

17 February 2017
Suzuki MotoGP fairing from three different angles.
Suzuki fairing: Three different angles
Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Suzuki fairing from three different angles
A closer look at the new Suzuki fairing, featuring internal winglets under a shroud, which made its public debut at this week's Phillip Island MotoGP test...


Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Iannone, new Suzuki internal-winglet fairing, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pol Espargaro, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pol Espargaro, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Miller, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Smith, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Smith, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Miller, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pol Espargaro, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Marquez, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Baz, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, new Suzuki internal-winglet fairing, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Miller, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Redding, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, new Suzuki internal-winglet fairing, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, new Suzuki internal-winglet fairing, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

