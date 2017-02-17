Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Long runs

ZeFrenchAngle February 17, 2017 10:00 AM

Last Edited 18 minutes ago February 17, 2017 10:00 AM

That table is very revealing. Maverick blasts the fastest times as the perfect one-lapper but Marc is streets ahead of him, more specifically 0.350s per lap. Average that out and after 10 laps Marc would be 3.5 seconds in front of Maverick. Even Cal has a marginally better average than Maverick. It reminds me of last year : Maverick often brilliant in Free Practice and Qualifying, with numerous front rows. In the races he was a very average starter, a great front runner, and then, bang, after 8 laps or so he would fade just a little, except of course for his stellar win at Silverstone. I was wondering why in his interviews Valentino was seemingly not too worried YET about Maverick. That table explains it. In his time The Doctor has seen endless super-fast riders, but he knows more than anyone else that each race is a 25-laps repeat of the Hare and the Turtle story .....!