Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Rivalry heats up between Vinales, Marquez

17 February 2017
"The track is four kilometres long. It's strange that he was where I was... It's nice - this motivation, this fighting" – Maverick Vinales.
The testing timesheets have long suggested Maverick Vinales will provide the biggest threat to reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez in 2017.

The new Yamaha rider has set the fastest lap time in every outing since leaving Suzuki, while Repsol Honda's Marquez looks the man to beat for consistency and race pace.

But on the final day of the second pre-season test in Australia, Vinales was annoyed to find Marquez behind him during a race simulation.

"I don't know what to say... But it's not normal. You are doing your race simulation. Someone pulls out. You cannot stop. After five laps that he was behind, finally I needed to abort the race simulation," Vinales said.

"Anyway, the track is four something kilometres long. It's strange that he was there, where I was."

Asked if he thought Marquez was trying to get in his head, Vinales made clear the incident only motivated him to push even harder.

"I put new tyres again and I say, 'now I push'. I push 100%. I was doing a good rhythm, same as him. So I think... It's nice - this motivation, this fighting. It's so nice!" he smiled.



Vinales finished the test 0.294s ahead of Marquez. The Honda rider set the quickest lap on day one, then was second to Vinales on days two and three.

"I was thinking he would make a time attack at the end. Maybe he didn't need to," Vinales added. "Anyway, he's fast too. He has the speed. So it's nice to have [extra motivation] to always improve, be fast."

Responding that he "hopes" the championship battle will be a duel between them, the Silverstone 2016 winner was quick to highlight Marquez's strengths: "He's very strong. His braking points are quite amazing. He's really good there and in that area we have to improve."

While Vinales would be happy to start the season tomorrow, he also has clear areas where he and the M1 can improve further.

"The bike is quite good. Still we have to improve a little bit the electronics, a little bit on the braking points," he declared. "I have to improve too. I have to be better for the bike. More smooth. Sometimes I'm too aggressive and I move the bike, so I cannot be not as fast as I could be.

"I feel always confident. Even in Malaysia I was feeling confident. The speed is there. We need to still work in some areas to be at 100 percent, but I feel great in the team and that's another good thing."

Triple MotoGP champion Marquez was celebrating his 24th birthday on Friday. At 22, Vinales looks set to be the first title rival Marquez has faced who is younger than he is.

Valentino Rossi set the twelfth fastest lap time, 0.921s behind team-mate Vinales, but is understood to have been working with used tyres and yet to show his pace.






ZeFrenchAngle

February 17, 2017 10:27 AM

Let me get this clear in my head. Most of last year Maverick was often following Valentino during Free Practice. Then Valentino would return the favour. It happened so often that the press and one or two riders even started to question whether Maverick and Valentino had an agreement ...... It gets worse : at this very test, Phillip Island, on the first day Maverick spent some time following Valentino ! And now Maverick is UPSET at Marc doing this ........??? Hmmmmm


