Rossi 'not very happy' with one test to go

While new team-mate Maverick Vinales one again ruled the timesheets, Valentino Rossi left the Phillip Island MotoGP test 'not very happy'.The nine-time world champion didn't do a long run, or push on new tyres, making his pace harder to pinpoint.But the Italian was clearly downbeat after sliding from second (+0.186s) on day one, to eleventh (+0.921s) at the conclusion of day three."Today we worked a lot on the pace for the second half of the race, because we suffered in that area last year. We tried something quite different, but in the end we didn't improve a lot, so we'll have to try something else," said Rossi."I think the bike has good aspects, especially the engine, but for sure this test was more difficult for me than the one in Sepang. I'm not very happy and we need to try to do better."Rossi, who celebrated his 38th birthday on day two, has finished MotoGP title runner-up for the past three seasons.Just one more test, at Qatar, remains before the new racing season begins.