'Very positive' test for third fastest Pedrosa

Phillip Island MotoGP Test: 'Very positive' for third fastest Pedrosa

17 February 2017
'Overall I think it was a very positive test because regarding the fact that this is one of my worst tracks, I was riding quite well' - Dani Pedrosa.
Dani Pedrosa finished the Phillip Island MotoGP test on a positive note as the Repsol Honda rider clocked the third fastest time behind Maverick Vinales and Marc Marquez.

For Pedrosa, it was an encouraging test overall with the 31-year-old highlighting the lack of a long run as the only drawback following the three-day test on the RC213V.

“Overall I think it was a very positive test because regarding the fact that this is one of my worst tracks, I was riding quite well. I did improvements day by day; yesterday I had another good day and I wasn't feeling well, but today I felt a bit better and we were able to do a good job on the track,” said Pedrosa, who set his best lap on Friday in 1m 29.033s, which left him 0.484s back on Yamaha's Maverick Vinales at the top of the times.

“The team has worked very well. We focused again on electronics and on the set-up of the bike, and the only thing we missed was a long run, as we ran out of time.

“Michelin have also made some good steps forward with the tyres. All in all, we can say we're heading in the right direction, even if we still have some work to do.”






Garcia

February 17, 2017 12:28 PM

He has gone much better today , but really Marquez and Crutchlow look the strongest honda riders at the moment. It's hard to know where Pedrosa really is at though, but l think he should go better this year than last year with the new engine and specially if he likes the new Michelins better, it seems he does.


