MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Crutchlow: Lowes is brave, he'll be fast

17 February 2017
"He's [been] faster than Marc in Sector 1, so he's brave" - Cal Crutchlow.
Crutchlow: Lowes is brave, he'll be fast
Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Crutchlow: Lowes is brave, he'll be fast
Cal Crutchlow has backed fellow Brit Sam Lowes to be fast in MotoGP, once the Aprilia rookie learns the ropes in the premier-class.

Crutchlow was particularly impressed with Lowes' pace in the first sector of the lap at this week's Phillip Island test; comprising the main straight, ultra-fast Turn 1 and sweeping 180-degree Turn 2.

Despite the Aprilia having a top speed deficit relative to the other machines, and Lowes was still on the 2016 version, the former WSS champion and Moto2 race winner covered the section in 21.207s.

To put that into perspective, although Lowes was 21st overall on the timesheets, it took second fastest reigning world champion Marc Marquez until his 86th lap to be quicker than Lowes in Sector 1.

“He's so brave, but he's riding it wrong in the moment, but he's going to get it and when he does, he's going to be fast, " Crutchlow said of Lowes. "He's [been] faster than Marc in Sector 1, so he's brave.

"It takes time to learn to ride in the right way because only a handful of guys have jumped on one of these things and been fast immediately. He's going well and I don't think it's easy to do what he is doing.

“This is not a place where you can learn it really because there are a lot of fast corners and his forte is being fast into the corner, so he probably just needs to be a little bit patient.”

Lowes has one more test, in Qatar, before his MotoGP race debut at the same Losail circuit on March 26.





10 changes to look out for in MotoGP 2017 by Crash_net

Tagged as: Cal Crutchlow , lowes , Marquez
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Crutchlow, Lowes, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, new Suzuki internal-winglet fairing, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, new Suzuki internal-winglet fairing, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, new Suzuki internal-winglet fairing, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Dovizioso, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Iannone, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Dovizioso, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Dovizioso, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Dovizioso, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Marquez, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Baz, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Baz, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 