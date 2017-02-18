Rins shrugs off late spill, ‘always improving’

A summary of the average lap time set by each rider that did a long run (10 or more consecutive fast laps) on Friday at #AusTest. #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/EURfEWGGLv — Crash.net MotoGP (@crash_motogp) February 17, 2017



Two weeks on from impressing at Sepang, Alex Rins underlined the quality of the rookie contingent in this year's MotoGP series by placing a fantastic sixth overall at the three-day test at Phillip Island.Keeping his early showings in Moto3 and Moto2 in mind, the speed at which Rins is adapting to a 250bhp MotoGP machine should come as no surprise.But few could have expected the young Spaniard to end Friday with a lap time that was just half a second off pace-setter Maverick Viñales, and 0.4s up on more experienced team-mate Andrea Iannone.Even a fall at the Southern Loop late in the day as he sought to further improve his best time couldn't take the shine off what had been an eye-catching three days.“My feeling today was really good,” he said. “I had a little crash in corner number two. But it was just a small mistake that I made. Anyway, I'm happy because we are always improving. I try to do all my best, lap-by-lap and this is important.“I think it was me adapting to the bike and also to the track. This one is very difficult to take all the perfect lines during the lap.“Lap-by-lap I was trying to be focussed on that. For sure, we improve a little bit in the fast corners also. I'm happy because we are improving quite fast.“I start to feel like this [a MotoGP rider]. For sure we have a lot of work. It's not easy to arrive at one track with the MotoGP [bike] this year and to be fast. So for sure I will try to do all my best and work really hard with my team to get this feeling really fast.”In most years, Rins' performance would be the pick of the class' new arrivals. Yet here Jonas Folger (fourth) and Johann Zarco (14th but steadily consistent) also shone, showing the quality of last year's Moto2 contenders.In spite of his fine showings in 2017 to date, Rins believes top 15 finishes interspersed with the occasional top ten will be his aim in the early races.“He was not so bad, Jonas, riding really fast,” said Rins. “Sam [Lowes] and Johann Zarco too. It will be interesting because it's not easy to be constant here in MotoGP.“I'll try to stay, not in the front positions, because I don't have the experience to ride in the top positions, but maybe in the top 15, or the top ten, I will try my best to stay there.On where Suzuki needs to find improvements, Rins seemed slightly unsure: “Maybe we need to improve a little bit on the… I don't know.“Maybe in the slow corners. In the fast corners we had a really base and corner speed. But not the slow corners. Maybe [we need to improve] on the tracks with too much grip.”