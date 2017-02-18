MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Iannone resists soft tyre urge, race pace good

18 February 2017
Andrea Iannone is upbeat at the close of the MotoGP test in Australia despite finishing twelfth in the overall classification.
Appearances can often be deceiving. Andrea Iannone, for one, can attest to that, as Suzuki's new arrival was upbeat on Friday evening despite placing outside the top ten at the MotoGP test at Phillip Island.

Iannone resisted the urge to chase a fast lap with a new tyre on the final day, as he continued to work on the Suzuki GSX-RR's late-race ability.

The twelfth fastest time was nothing to shout about, but only Marc Marquez, Cal Crutchlow and Maverick Viñales were faster when posting a long run of more than ten consecutive laps.


Along with sampling a number of new parts on Thursday and Friday, Iannone worked on race pace, and was content with the results.

“In the end, not bad,” he said. “We try many, many parts and we focus a lot on the bike, on the setting and on a lot of the parts. We try to improve a little bit the bike in some areas. Sometimes you try a lot and it's very difficult to improve.

“We understand this afternoon the way to improve and also improves a lot the pace. For us that's the most important because in the past when I started to use the Suzuki this area is the most difficult part.

“Now we've worked. Also in Japan they worked a lot and focussed on this area for the constant and the pace. We improve.

“Today I ride for two long runs. From the first to the second we improve a lot and I am very happy. I think we understand the way and this is very, very important for the first race.

“Also in Sepang it [race pace] is very important for me because I think it's the most important at the moment. I want [to be fast] for all of the race. I want to arrive at the race ready and this takes a lot of time.


“It's difficult work. We work on the electronics. For us it's important to get the information to send to Japan and I think we work very well in this way. We prepared everything.

“At the last, I did not use the soft tyre to improve the lap time but I at the moment this is not important. What's important is in Qatar in qualifying.”

At the previous test in Sepang, Iannone complained of a chatter issue on the final day, which was partly responsible for two falls. It was an issue that resurfaced in a milder form again on Wednesday, only to be remedied by a new component.

While unable to reveal what that component was, the Italian is sure that Suzuki has found a solution to the issue, despite it re-occurring again on Friday.

“Not chatter. It's more different. It's smoother. [We had the problem] On the first and third day. During the second day we worked on this problem and it finish.

“On the third day it was not possible to use one part and this problem came back. But it's only because it's a development part. We try to understand, and in the future we will have it [the new part].”

Iannone was also deliberately vague when quizzed about Suzuki's new fairing, debuted on the second afternoon. “At the moment it's very difficult to explain. More or less,” was all that he offered.

So where exactly does Suzuki need to improve going into the final test at Qatar in two weeks? “I think it's important step-by-step to improve in all areas,” he said. “Always. But we focus on the electronics part.”






