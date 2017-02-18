MotoGP »

Phillip Island MotoGP Test: Dovizioso: A good job, but not enough

18 February 2017
If you make a comparison with this time a year ago, Ducati is better placed, says Andrea Dovizioso. In his eyes however, that isn't enough.
Andrea Dovizioso could not hide his frustration on Friday evening as he found his attempts to remedy Ducati's mid-corner turning issue frustrated across the three-day test at Phillip Island.

Like the first outing of the year at Sepang, Dovizioso was never far away through the three days around one of his “worst tracks”, and ended Friday seventh in the overall standings.

However, it was the inability of himself, Jorge Lorenzo and the Bologna factory's engineers to solve the machine's age-old limitations when turning that had him far from happy, as he saw Maverick Viñales and Marc Marquez set an ominous pace.

“Well, like I said before, it depends on which way you want to see the test,” said Dovizioso, 0.699s off Viñales' fastest time of the test on Friday evening.

“If you look at the test and make a comparison to last year, we are in a much better situation. I was competitive in Malaysia. I was competitive here and it is one of my worst tracks.

“I'm happy about that, about my situation and my work with the team. We improve a little bit from last year so we are quite fast.

“But in another side still we didn't improve enough the negative points. I'm not happy that if I look at the championship, [we need] to be competitive at every track. We did a good job but it's not enough.”

The problem, he explained, was not such an issue over one lap, but in a race situation, when tyre degradation simply exacerbates the issue.

Following Viñales' Yamaha M1 and Alex Rins' Suzuki GSX-RR late in the day only underlined this limitation further.

“This is not about the speed. It's about the easy way to turn because when you are in the race, the grip is less for everybody. The turning makes a big effect.

“So we can be very strong in a lot of areas but if the turning is worse than the competitor, with the level we have that we are now with the bikes and the riders, it's difficult to stay with them. That's why I believe that if we touch that point everything can change.

“It becomes worse when the tyre drop. Also in the last lap when I was behind Viñales and Rins and the turning make a difference.”

Both he and team-mate Jorge Lorenzo had two bikes in Australia. One was fitted with the revised exhaust position and 'salad box' unit, the other wasn't.

At this moment, the Italian is favouring the model that contains the mysterious under-seat unit. “The difference was not very big. We improve a little bit but we didn't unfortunately touch the turning. The new one is better,” he said.





