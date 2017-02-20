Syahrin set 2018 MotoGP target

The Raceline Malaysia Petronas team wants to see its rider, Hafizh Syahrin, gradate to MotoGP in 2018.After scoring an emotional home podium during wild-card Moto2 appearances, the team joined Syahrin in becoming full-time grand prix contenders (on the favoured Kalex chassis) for the past three seasons.Syahrin's results have steadily improved - from 19th overall, to 16th and then 9th - but with four leading riders departing for MotoGP, much bigger things are expected this season."This year is important to Hafiz, since I've told Petronas we need to be in MotoGP. Therefore, we need to get good results," team principal Barry Leong told, Syahrin's official website, adding that sponsorship by the likes of Petronas was always geared towards helping Syahrin reach the premier-class.With no additional grid places available in MotoGP, Syahrin - with the support of Petronas and probably Dorna - would need to sign for an existing team.To help achieve that goal, Leong has set his rider the target of podiums and a top five championship position in Moto2 this season.