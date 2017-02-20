MotoGP »

Watch the KTM MotoGP launch - LIVE!

20 February 2017
Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro unveil the 2017 KTM MotoGP livery in Austria...
Watch the KTM MotoGP launch - LIVE!
Watch the KTM MotoGP launch - LIVE!
Live coverage of the launch has now finished.

Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro will officially unveil the race livery for KTM's first full-time MotoGP machine in Austria today.

Watch the launch ceremony - scheduled to start at 11:30am CET - below...








Tagged as: KTM , Smith , Espargaro
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Smith`s KTM mechanics, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rins, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Bautista, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 