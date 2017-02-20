FIRST LOOK: 2017 KTM MotoGP livery

MotoGP »

20 February 2017
Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro unveil KTM RC16 MotoGP livery in Austria.
Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro have revealed KTM's official Red Bull MotoGP livery for the 2017 season.

KTM is stepping up to the premier-class to take on Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia, having made its grand prix debut in the former 125cc category in 2003.

The Austrian factory won races in both 125 and 250cc, but didn't claim its first riders' title until the dawn of the new four-stroke Moto3 era in 2012. Despite renewed opposition from Honda, KTM has won four of the five Moto3 riders' crowns.

The MotoGP project was publicly confirmed in September 2014, with the RC16 making its track debut just over a year later.


Smith was announced as the first of the team's 2017 race riders at last year's Qatar MotoGP. Tech 3 team-mate Espargaro then signed to complete the inaugural KTM line-up in June.

An extensive 2016 testing programme, featuring multiple test riders, culminated in a wild-card race debut for lead development rider Mika Kallio at Valencia in November.

Kallio qualified 20th out of the 22 rider but technical troubles prevented the Finn from reaching the chequered flag.

The machine has otherwise proven reliable, with outright performance of its V4 engine regarded as perhaps the bike's strongest point. An improved engine character, alongside handling and electronics are the main areas of development.

Mike Leitner, formerly Dani Pedrosa's crew chief at Repsol Honda, will be the KTM MotoGP team manager.




KTM, which won last year's Moto3 title with Brad Binder, are also launching a Moto2 project this season, meaning they will be the only manufacturer competing in all three grand prix classes.

Espargaro and Smith were tied for 21st (+1.970s) during the opening pre-season test at Sepang, with Espargaro then 17th (+1.308s) and Smith 19th (+1.409s) at last week's Phillip Island outing.

One final test, in Qatar, remains before the pair make their 'orange' race debut at the same Losail circuit on the evening of March 26.


Further wild-cards are also planned for Kallio - KTM's most successful rider in 125 and 250, before spending two seasons in MotoGP for Pramac Ducati, then winning four races in Moto2 - as thanks for his development efforts.






