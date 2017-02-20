Pol Espargaro: KTM 'bull' a little too wild!

By Peter McLaren

Pol Espargaro admits that his 'beautiful' new KTM 'bull' feels a little too wild to ride at the moment, but is delighted the new RC16 is closing on its established MotoGP rivals.Speaking at today's, Espargaro added: "KTM is new to MotoGP compared to all the others, but we are making huge steps and improving."Like team-mate Bradley Smith, Espargaro has spent his entire MotoGP career to date at Tech 3 Yamaha, finishing sixth, ninth and eighth respectively in the world championship. The 2013 Moto2 champion has claimed two front-row starts, but is yet to stand on the podium in the premier-class.Espargaro left last week's second pre-season test in Phillip Island with the 17th fastest lap time, 1.308s from Maverick Vinales. But small gains could bring progress, with Espargaro only half-a-second away from eighth."Every time we jump on the bike we are getting closer to them," Espargaro declared. "It is really beautiful to see the evolution of this bike, and just thanks to KTM for putting their trust in me for this project."The third and final pre-season test will take place in Qatar, venue the season-opening race on March 26.Like Phillip Island, Losail will be brand new to KTM in MotoGP, but the team has visited most of the circuits they will race at this season, with the exception of Argentina and Texas.