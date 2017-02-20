Smith ready to embrace factory KTM chance

By Peter McLaren

Bradley Smith is ready to soak up the pressure and embrace his dream chance as a factory rider, during KTM's first MotoGP season.Speaking at the, the former Tech 3 Yamaha rider declared:"[Being a factory rider] is something you've always wished for and you've worked for throughout your career, but when you finally get that opportunity there's pressure that comes with it."But I certainly embrace the opportunity that I have - me, Pol and all of the KTM team will be working extremely hard and we've been busy already so far in these winter tests and the work won't stop."This is just the beginning. I'm very excited to see what 2017 brings."Smith has been ranked 21st and 19th during the two pre-seasons tests at Sepang and Phillip Island, illustrating the size of the task KTM face against the established MotoGP factories.However the time difference to the top, 1.9s and 1.4s respectively, underlines that small relative gains should result in significant progress up the timesheets.The Englishman has finished tenth, eighth, sixth and 17th overall during his previous MotoGP seasons, all of which were spent at Tech 3 Yamaha. Smith claimed a podium finish in both 2014 and 2015.Smith - who spent the end of last season, and winter, recovering from a serious knee injury - added: "I'm back to full fitness and ready to chase my team-mate around the race track!"The final 2017 pre-season test will be held in Qatar from March 17-19. The test will be especially useful to KTM, since they have no prior MotoGP data for the Losail circuit, where the season-opening race will be held on March 26.