Moto2 entry closes 'horrible' gap for KTM

21 February 2017
"It was somehow horrible to lose them in Moto2" - Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsport Director.
Entering the MotoGP World Championship as both a constructor and race team is a big enough challenge, but KTM is doing it alongside a simultaneous debut in the 2017 Moto2 World Championship.

The new MotoGP and Moto2 teams and machines were officially presented alongside the reigning title-winning Moto3 project at Monday's launch ceremony in Austria.

So why take on the added burden of Moto2?

"For us this is a dream come true because in all other disciplines - rally, motocross and enduro - we build up young riders and stick together with them, many times through their whole career: Good days, bad days," explained Pit Beirer, KTM's Motorsport Director.

"In [road racing] it was always kind of sad that we would build-up so many young riders in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, then [the best] go into Moto3 and from there we would lose the riders.

"We decided on the MotoGP project first, where we know we will need new top riders one day anyway, and losing them in-between for Moto2 was somehow horrible. Just imagine that a world champion like Brad Binder needs to leave us.

"And now we have closed that gap. We are doing also Moto2, so our 'kids' can stay with us if they are lucky through their whole career and through all classes."

Binder is the first beneficiary of the new staircase to the top; the reigning Moto3 champion able to stay within the KTM family for the move to the intermediate class, in the new Ajo-run factory team.

"I'm feeling good. Unfortunately, the off-season wasn't what I wanted it to be. Had a lot more time chilling than I would have liked! But I'm sure the doctor will give the all clear to start testing and carry on as normal," said Binder, who missed the opening test of the year while recovering from arm injuries in late 2016.

"Stepping up from Moto3 into Moto2 always going to be really, really tough. But you know I haven't really set myself a goal, I just want to get on the bike and try and improve every time I get on it. I mean, just going to try and carry on working as hard as possible and see where we end up."

Miguel Oliveira, a former KTM Moto3 rider, will be team-mate to Binder for what will be the Portuguese star's second Moto2 season.

"We are all very excited about the start of the season and the debut of the new colours," he said. "I am very happy to be returning to the Red Bull KTM Ajo family; it is always an honor to be part of this project together with KTM. I hope that all this determination and enthusiasm is translated into results, which in the end is what we are all looking for. We're going to start out strong."

Team boss Aki Ajo, who oversaw two titles for Johann Zarco with a Kalex chassis, stated: "We need to keep our feet on the ground because every season is different. Especially now with this great project in Moto2, we have to start from zero. We cannot expect to start winning races immediately, but of course, that is our target."

Unlike in MotoGP and Moto3, KTM will not be able to use its own engine, with identical 600cc Honda powerplants compulsory in Moto2.

