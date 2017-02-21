MotoGP »

McPhee's British Talent Team sets launch date

21 February 2017
'British Talent Team' to run John McPhee in Moto3, Alberto Puig to be team manager, Jeremy McWilliams rider coach...
Update: John McPhee has been in contact to say Alberto Puig will be the team manager and not Jeremy McWilliams, who will be a 'rider coach/spotter'.

The new 'British Talent Team' that will run John McPhee in this year's Moto3 World Championship is to hold its team launch in London on February 28.

It has also been confirmed that Talent Promotion Director Alberto Puig will be team manager of the Honda outfit, with former grand prix winner Jeremy McWilliams assisting as a rider coach/spotter as part of his role as 'British Talent Scout'.

Also attending the launch will be Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta, who is to announce plans for a British Talent Cup, 'designed to develop and support future stars from the UK'.

McPhee claimed his first grand prix victory at Brno last season.

Liam48

February 21, 2017 2:09 PM

As a fellow Scot & a person that raced against John in Minimotos, I'm looking forward to this. This project has so much promise and potential and it could be a huge year for John. Especially with Alberto Puig as the team manager who lets not forget enough Dani Pedrosa, Casey Stoner & Toni Elias into the MotoGP paddock and all became World Champions. My favourite moment of last year was watching John McPhee win at Brno. I hope we can see him win a few more this year.


