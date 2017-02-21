McPhee's British Talent Team sets launch date

Update: John McPhee has been in contact to say Alberto Puig will be the team manager and not Jeremy McWilliams, who will be a 'rider coach/spotter'.
The new 'British Talent Team' that will run John McPhee in this year's Moto3 World Championship is to hold its team launch in London on February 28.
It has also been confirmed that Talent Promotion Director Alberto Puig will be team manager of the Honda outfit, with former grand prix winner Jeremy McWilliams assisting as a rider coach/spotter as part of his role as 'British Talent Scout'.
Also attending the launch will be Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta, who is to announce plans for a British Talent Cup, 'designed to develop and support future stars from the UK'.
McPhee claimed his first grand prix victory at Brno last season.
Crash.net
has been following this story since last September, for more on the background see the following:
McPhee set for Honda switch in 2017
Dorna aiming to establish 'British Talent Cup'
Ezpeleta confirms British Talent Cup to start in 2018