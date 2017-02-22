KTM: Smith, Espargaro 'great combination'

By Peter McLaren

In an unusual move, KTM signed-up two existing team-mates - Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro - to headline its new factory MotoGP project.Smith and Espargaro have spent three years together at the satellite Tech 3 Yamaha team, while also forming two-thirds of a victorious Suzuka 8 Hours team.KTM team manager Mike Leitner believes such familiarity, and respect, will help push the RC16 project forward through some 'super tough' times ahead."I knew Pol and Bradley from before," said the former Repsol Honda crew chief. "The talent of Pol I think is really high because he has very good speed inside. Bradley has shown his potential already also, but the way they work is for sure different and they have different characters."I think it's great combination for us as a rookie team, to bring two experienced MotoGP riders," Leitner added. "It's also helpful that they already know each other, respect each other and never had massive fights with each other."They know what they've both done before and that it will be super tough [here] sometimes. They know they have to help each other to achieve something, to bring us up."The biggest thing that will happen for us now is that our GP riders are on the bike and will, maybe, guide us in different directions. They might say 'this is not my priority, this is my priority. You must fix this'."The key will be how we can react to their requests this season. We got some feedback from Valencia and Jerez last year, but to really develop the bike for competition starts now."Espargaro and Smith were exactly tied for the 21st fastest lap time (+1.970s) at the opening Sepang test, then ranked 17th (Espargaro, +1.308s) and 19th (Smith, +1.429s) at Phillip Island.The final MotoGP pre-season test takes place at Losail, in mid-March.