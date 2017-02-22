MotoGP »

MotoGP: KTM: Smith, Espargaro 'great combination'

22 February 2017
"They already know each other, respect each other, never had massive fights... They have to help each other to achieve something" - Mike Leitner, KTM.
KTM: Smith, Espargaro 'great combination'
MotoGP: KTM: Smith, Espargaro 'great combination'
In an unusual move, KTM signed-up two existing team-mates - Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro - to headline its new factory MotoGP project.

Smith and Espargaro have spent three years together at the satellite Tech 3 Yamaha team, while also forming two-thirds of a victorious Suzuka 8 Hours team.

KTM team manager Mike Leitner believes such familiarity, and respect, will help push the RC16 project forward through some 'super tough' times ahead.

"I knew Pol and Bradley from before," said the former Repsol Honda crew chief. "The talent of Pol I think is really high because he has very good speed inside. Bradley has shown his potential already also, but the way they work is for sure different and they have different characters.

10 changes to look out for in MotoGP 2017 by Crash_net

"I think it's great combination for us as a rookie team, to bring two experienced MotoGP riders," Leitner added. "It's also helpful that they already know each other, respect each other and never had massive fights with each other.

"They know what they've both done before and that it will be super tough [here] sometimes. They know they have to help each other to achieve something, to bring us up.

"The biggest thing that will happen for us now is that our GP riders are on the bike and will, maybe, guide us in different directions. They might say 'this is not my priority, this is my priority. You must fix this'.

"The key will be how we can react to their requests this season. We got some feedback from Valencia and Jerez last year, but to really develop the bike for competition starts now."

Espargaro and Smith were exactly tied for the 21st fastest lap time (+1.970s) at the opening Sepang test, then ranked 17th (Espargaro, +1.308s) and 19th (Smith, +1.429s) at Phillip Island.

The final MotoGP pre-season test takes place at Losail, in mid-March.

By Peter McLaren




Tagged as: KTM , Smith , Espargaro
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Smith, Espargaro in 2017 KTM colours (pic: Sebas Romero/KTM)
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rins, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Bautista, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


salieri

February 22, 2017 12:10 PM

They seem like a good combination with Smith seemingly having an analytical approach while Espagaro seems to have a more intuitive approach so between them it seems that KTM should have all the bases covered when it comes to development progress.....


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 